Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 237,900 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $55,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

