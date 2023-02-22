Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 69,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $53,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

