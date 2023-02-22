Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 71,252 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,252 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $56,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

KMB stock opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

