Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 867,580 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8,675,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.30% of Iron Mountain worth $38,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 781,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

