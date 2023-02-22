Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 946,412 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 403.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,412 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Kroger worth $51,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

KR opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

