Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,562 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Block worth $48,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.97.

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $17,218,194. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

