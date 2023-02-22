Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $61,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.