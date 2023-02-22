Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $479.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

