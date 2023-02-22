Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $32.59 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $32,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after buying an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,887,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,870,000 after buying an additional 61,383 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

