Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $36.51 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 111.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Teck Resources worth $36,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

