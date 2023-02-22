Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $41.37 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of PPL worth $41,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Activity

PPL Stock Performance

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.