Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $44.97 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,710 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $44,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Stock Down 2.3 %

MASI opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $176.42.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

