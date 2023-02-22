Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $53.92 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,844 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of SEA worth $53,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SEA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SEA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SEA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $150.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

