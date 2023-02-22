Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270,160 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of BCE worth $62,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Down 1.5 %

BCE stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

