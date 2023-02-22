Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Centene worth $47,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Centene by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

