Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $42,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.8 %

TRI stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.81%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

