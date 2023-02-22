Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $38,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

