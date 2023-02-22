Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $52,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.