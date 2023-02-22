Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 12,800 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $60,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.82.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.8 %

SNOW stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.13. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $282.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

