Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 251,800 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GIB stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
