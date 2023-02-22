Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 799,990 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799,990 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.56% of Aramark worth $44,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aramark by 4,311.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,890 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,962,000.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

