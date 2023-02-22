Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 126,200 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $47,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

