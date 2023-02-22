Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 266,107 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 266,107 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,811,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $261.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.25. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

