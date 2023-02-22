Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 44,525 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,525 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $43,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 833,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Rogers Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 162,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

