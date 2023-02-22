Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Stock Price Up 24.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Rating) shares rose 24.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $247.00 and last traded at $247.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.42.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

