CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $109.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

