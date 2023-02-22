CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of CGI worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $63,947,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 106.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after buying an additional 442,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CGI by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after buying an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 123.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

GIB stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

