Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $3,055,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 91.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $107.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.87.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

