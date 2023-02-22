Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $107.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
