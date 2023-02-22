Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.