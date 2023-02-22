Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 12,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 1,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through the U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing segments. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment is involved in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

