Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

