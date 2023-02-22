Conduit (LON:CRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.11) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conduit from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 400 ($4.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

LON CRE opened at GBX 473.50 ($5.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.52. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 484.50 ($5.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 378.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

