Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 60,557 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

