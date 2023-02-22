Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,933 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $43,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ED opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

