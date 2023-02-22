Contrasting Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celcuity and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$29.60 million ($2.40) -4.76 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.16 -$595.63 million ($4.10) -14.94

Celcuity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celcuity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Celcuity has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Celcuity and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 6 6 0 2.50

Celcuity currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.21%. Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $62.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -62.64% -46.85% Exact Sciences -35.73% -22.10% -11.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

