CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CRH by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 217,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRH by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,465,000 after purchasing an additional 590,914 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

