dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.90. Approximately 123,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 170,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.88.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

