Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

