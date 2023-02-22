Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Up 0.9%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.32). 6,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 83,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.31).

Diaceutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.25. The company has a market capitalization of £97.77 million, a PE ratio of 8,200.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

