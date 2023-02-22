Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

