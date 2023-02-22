Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

