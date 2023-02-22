Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,447 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.32. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.