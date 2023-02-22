Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,259 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 276,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 204,041 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 392.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 161,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

