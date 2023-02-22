Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,291 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $27,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 287,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 752,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.