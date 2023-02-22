Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $184.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.