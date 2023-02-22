Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.40 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,648 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,006,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,812 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45.

