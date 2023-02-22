Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $28,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 4.0 %

MAS opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

