Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $28,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,148,832,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,404,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,104,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,216,000 after acquiring an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,081,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,591,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93.

