Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day moving average is $234.46. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.