Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.